Jennifer Winget & Surveen Chawla's throwback video shared by Ekta Kapoor might just make your day

Jennifer Winget and Surveen Chawla's throwback video shared by Ekta Kapoor is every bit funny and we definitely can't get enough of it.

If you have been an avid watcher of Indian TV shows, just like the evolution of the content, you too must have gone through a journey of sorts watching your favorite shows over the years. It cannot be debated how Ekta Kapoor has indeed been the czarina of Indian TV providing some of the most loved shows for almost two and a half decades. The current generation is enjoying themselves watching Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 but as we know, the show is a reboot of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay from the early days of the beginning of 20th century.

And while you may have your favourite moments, scenes and tracks from the original, one can also not forget that apart from Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, the show put now-superstars and Surveen Chawla on the map. And recently, Ekta went on to not only get nostalgic about the show but also share arguably the most popular scene of the show sans Shweta and Cezanne. Then teenagers Jennifer Winget and Surveen Chawla danced their hearts out to then-popular track Piya Piya o Piya Piya and the sheer innocence and cuteness they exhibit are indeed memorable.

Check out Jennifer Winget's throwback video here:

Ekta mentioned in the story how they have indeed come a long way over these years. Well, we certainly agree.

