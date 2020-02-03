Jennifer Winget: THESE statements by the Beyhadh 2 actress prove that she's a boss lady

Here's a look at some of Jennifer Winget's interesting statements about love, life and more that are totally worth a read.

needs no introduction. The beautiful actress has been ruling the entertainment world for more than 10 years now. Very few that Jenny started her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist at the tender age of 12 in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya in 2000. Even though her big break in the Telly world came with Karthika, she attained limelight when she played the role of Sneha Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Since then, there has been no stopping to this pretty face. Currently, Jenny is ruling hearts as the vengeful Maya form Beyhadh 2. With her ferocious and bold attitude is touted as 'the angry young woman of the Telly world. Apart from Jennifer's amazing acting chops and performance, the actress has been known to speak her mind. Whether it is her personal life or her professional one, Jenny has never taken a step back to say what she believes in. She is regarded as one of those actresses, who is opinionated and sought after. She is bold enough to use her voice, brave enough to listen to her heart, and strong enough to live the life she always dreamed of living. From love to work to social media, Jenny has expressed her views on all spheres of life. Today, let us take a look at some of the interesting statements made by the gorgeous lady that prove she understands this beautiful life completely.

1) On love and its beauty

We grow up believing that love is like a fairytale that comes with all things good. What no one points out is how hard it is to live up to love or the tests along the way, small or big. We should never close our doors on love.

2) On handling abrupt situations

There is nothing in life I would want to control. I love the way nature has given flow to everything and would love to go with the flow.

3) On being an open book

I am not a very private person, but there are certain things that I don't want to share with everyone. There are certain things that only me, my friends and family should know. It's not everyone's business.

4) On being the responsible one

Responsibility for me is to be myself - which is not perfect.

5) On being responsible as an actor

As actors, you are social figures, and you are setting an example for people to follow, so I feel very blessed that my work has allowed me to influence people in some way.

6) On using social media wisely to interact with fans

I love social media. It's nice to share a side of me that people don't generally get to see or know about. I want them to know me, beyond my characters.

7) On dealing with problems

I like to give myself time to deal with an issue. I get to the root of the matter and learn from it. I don't like to repeat mistakes.

8) On distinguishing between true love and lust

There's a difference between lust and passionate love. Lust can't just creep in. You'll not find it where true love exists, but it has power enough to shatter the world you've worked so hard to create with love, and sometimes, it suddenly changes how you perceived love, to begin with. Love then doesn't live there anymore.

9) On repenting over the past

I don't have the time to think about my past, and I don't think I need to.

10) On embracing singlehood

It is amazing. I was never totally single in my life, and now in my thirties, I am. Also, now I am more mature, I understand people, and I'm not naive or stupid. Every girl should be single at 30. It's a liberating feeling to be free. Guys hit on me and it feels good. They get intimidated by me, and I feel powerful. I feel people should have humour in their lives, as it makes it easy to handle any situation. At present, I don't feel a lack of anything in my life.

