Jennifer Winget's former onscreen father and Beyhadh actor Rajesh Khattar shares first PICTURE of son Vanraj

Rajesh Khattar, who played the role of Jennifer Winget aka Maya's father Ashwin Mehrotra in Beyhadh, has finally given a glimpse of his son Vanraj through his social media handle. Take a look.

Rajesh Khattar, who essayed the character of aka Maya's father, Ashwin Mehrotra in Beyhadh, has some happy news for everyone. The actor broke many stereotypes as he embraced fatherhood at the age of 53. Yes, the senior actor became a proud father of a baby boy with his wife Vandana Khattar. Rajesh became a dad for the second time, as he already has a son. His first son is a popular name in Bollywood, and we're talking about Ishaan Khattar. Yes, Rajesh is 's set-father. actress Neelima Azeem is their mother.

On their twelfth marriage anniversary today (May 3, 2020), Rajesh and Vandana gave the first glimpse of their little baby boy and introduced him to the world. He shared some adorable pictures of the little munchkin. In one photo the couple can be seen holding their baby in their arms. They have named him Vanraj Krishna. While daddy Rajesh looks at the camera, Vandana is seen planting a sweet kiss on the baby boy's forehead. The also penned down a heartfelt note, talking about the current Coronavirus situation.

He wrote, 'Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people) Dad says the world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children, you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe and thank all of you for this promise.'

Take a look at Rajesh' post here:

As per reports, the duo had kept the news of their little bundle of happiness under wraps after his delivery for some months. They had welcomed him home on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami last year. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

