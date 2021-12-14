'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi takes us on a journey of his daughter Niyati's beautiful wedding; See priceless PICS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) Dilip Joshi is more popular as Jethalal has been trending on social media. His daughter Niyati has got married and the pre-wedding festivities cum wedding pictures are going around on social media. Fans are loving the father and daughter bond which is very much visible in the photos. Niyati got married on December 11 to Yashowardhan and it was a joyous occasion not only for the couple but the parents too. The whole TMKOC cast was also present there.

Taking us on the journey, the actor wrote on Instagram, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan.”

Niyati opted for a red colour saree with beautiful jewellery. She has also gone for subtle makeup with maang tikka on her head. The bridal mehendi is also looking very traditional.

Take a look here:

The wedding took place according to Gujarati rituals and Dilip Joshi took care of all the arrangements. Dilip and his wife are seen performing the wedding rituals. Director Malav Rajda, wife Priya Ahuja, actors Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Samay Shah and many others attended. Tannaz Irani wrote, “Omg what feelings these pictures bring out in me! Almost feel like I was there! Congratulations and best wishes to the couple. You n Mala have done a brilliant job bringing her up! God bless.” Jennifer Mistry, Ambika and many others wished the couple.

Also Read: WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi dances his heart out at daughter's pre-wedding function