Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar & more approached for the new season

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The previous seasons of the show have seen several well-known celebs turning into contestants and showcasing their dancing talent on the stage. Now after 5 years of break, this popular show is making a comeback with a bang, and an interesting mix of celebrities is said to be a part of the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas, and B Praak, these immensely talented personalities have been approached for the new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. When Pinkvilla reached out to Colors, the channel confirmed this news. However, there is no confirmation of their participation. Joining them will be many other popular actors who will be a part of this dance reality show. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Colors has approached three sportsmen and they are Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina for the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Talking about judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's upcoming season, Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatar. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-2017. The show has had nine successful seasons. Showcasing an illustrious panel of judges and a star-studded line-up of contestants, the 10th season is going to be 10 times bigger, more glamourous, and entertaining.

