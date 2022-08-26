Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Amruta Khanvilkar gets a standing ovation from the judges for her first performance

Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned name in the entertainment industry, who has delved into the big screens, small screens, and the web space too. She is all geared up to showcase her talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress' promo with Madhuri Dixit was released and went viral on social media. Today, in an interaction with the paparazzi, the actress opened up about her first performance and her admiration for Madhuri Dixit.

Amruta Khanvilkar shares her experience when she shot her promo for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with Madhuri Dixit. She says, "I was numb. I have admired her since my childhood and when I met her for the promo shoot, the first two takes I just kept looking at her. The director then prompted that Amruta it was action but you forgot, then I said this can happen if I'm standing in front of Madhuri Dixit. Jhalak's journey will always be emotional for me". Speaking about her first performance Amruta shared, "Our first performance has received a standing ovation from all three judges so expectations are too high." Sharing more, Amruta says, "When it comes to classical and semi-classical, I'm very good, but when it comes to Bachata, Jazz, and Latin, I'm a little nervous about it".

When asked about the competition with the other co-contestant, the actress said, "Everyone is very talented and not only girls but even the boys are equally talented but even I have my flavor to add, even I have my own audience which I'm bringing to the show".

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Amruta shared, "Amruta Khanvilkar said that Madhuri Dixit is the driving force for her to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She said, "Madhuri Dixit on the judge's panel has been the most attractive thing for me on the show. Today, I'm at such a place in my career where I've done a film called Chandramukhi and for me, the OG (original) Chandramukhi is Madhuri Dixit, and to be performing in front of her is like my dance journey right from my childhood is coming back to a circle. From dancing on Madhuri Dixit's songs to literally performing for the promo with her, I'm really looking forward to this journey. With Jhalak, I'm going to make the most of whatever teachings I'll get just by observing her, talking to her, and sometimes even by seeing her dance. I'm really looking forward to that. I love to dance, it comes very naturally to me and I haven't taken any kind of training or anything like I'm not a classical dancer. So, for me, it's going to be a whole new level of dance."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3 onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors.

