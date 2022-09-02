Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: From being a salesperson to becoming a celeb, Mr. Faisu shares his rags to riches story

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. With some phenomenal acts, the opening episode promises to be grander and more glamorous than ever, filled with excitement, fun, and loads of drama. One of the most popular contestants on the show, internet sensation Faisal Shaikh will be seen winning hearts by showcasing his life story through an emotional dance performance. He receives a sweet surprise when his sister comes to support him, and shares how her brother has grown over the years and has been a support to the family. Overwhelmed by emotions, Mr. Faisu looks back on his journey and his life as a salesman.

Faisal Shaikh says, “I feel blessed to be part of this prestigious show. I still have more room to showcase my true potential this platform is a blessing in time. I am going to work even harder to show all the feathers on my wings. My family has been extremely supportive and consistent from the beginning and we’ve seen all colours of the sky together. The Jhalak stage is a huge platform for me, and I hope to make my clan and fans proud.”

After his power-packed performance with choreographer partner Vaishnavi Patil, Faisal’s sister opens up about how he would never skip his gym routine and was the breadwinner in the family. She also reveals that Faisal still gives whatever he earns to his mother and does not keep a single penny with himself. From being a salesperson to a celebrity with over 28 million followers, his inspiring story moves all the judges and the contestants.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

