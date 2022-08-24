Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani reveals ‘don’t need to do TV show for earning money’

Gashmeer Mahajani, became a popular name in the telly industry with the show Imlie. His pairing with actress Sumbul Touqeer was highly appreciated by the audience and has a massive fan following on social media. The actor will be soon showing his dance moves on reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The Marathi actor recently opened up with Hindustan Times, about doing TV shows and taking up projects on other platforms.

He quit his last TV show, Imlie mid-way and shifted gears to Marathi films and Hindi digital shows, and that led to a perception that actor Gashmeer Mahajani has quit TV. However, Mahajani claims otherwise. On being asked if he will be back on TV and he promptly replies, “I will. If the content excites me I will come back. Especially if the people making it are on the same page with me creatively and intellectually. Most probably I will do it for a limited period.” He clarifies that it might be a daily soap, but he will plan his exit in the soap.

The actor explains how a TV show runs out of the story after 100 episodes, and hence it’s important for him to part ways then. He shared that every story has a life and once it ends, the story ends. The producers won’t shut the show because that is when the TRPs, and the ads start coming. Initially, they have only invested money, but only after 200-300 episodes they start earning. But as an actor, he wouldn’t want to be part of that because he has nothing to do in the show. He added that he will take on a project for a limited period. He said, “After 100-150 episodes when the story is done, free me and my character, you can continue the show.”

Mahajani’s clear about his decision and not even a hefty paycheck can change it. “I’m earning the same or higher amount in web and Marathi films. For my last web show, I earned more than what I was earning on my TV show. The Marathi film that I have signed (Chhava) is the biggest budgeted Marathi film, (and) I’m the highest paid actor right now in the Marathi industry. It is more than what I earned on that TV show. Money can never be the criteria. I get money, uske liye mujhe TV karne ki zarurat nahi hai,” Gashmeer concluded.

