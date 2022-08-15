Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma flaunts her curves in athleisure as she preps for the show; WATCH

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and surely knows how to make heads turn. Nia is very active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with her glamourous pictures. Her photos and videos go viral within a blink of an eye.

After being a part of some popular shows, Nia is all set to treat the audiences as she will be seen performing on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Today, Nia dropped a video on her Instagram handle and looks stunning as she flaunts her curves in stylish athleisure. Sharing this video, she captioned, "#jhalakdikhlajaa10 3rd September @colorstv".

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actress and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene will be reprising their roles as judges. Accompanying them will be model-dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, who was a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors too. Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nikki Tamboli are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

