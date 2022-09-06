Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma Sharma looks striking in her ‘smudged look’; PICS

Nia Sharma is regarded as one of the most popular and fashionable actresses of the entertainment industry. Apart from her acting skills, the actress often trends on social media for her experimental looks and impeccable styling. Nia Sharma is presently one of the contestants of the most popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has been making headlines with dance moves. Naagin actress recently shared a sizzling look of herself as she revealed crashing on bed in the same outfit.

In the picture shared by the Jamai Raja actress, she is looking stunning at the crop top and long skirt. It is a light pink skirt with multicolour abstract prints. Her hair is curled and the make-up is flawless. She shared that she has gone to bed in the same outfit and dint even remove the makeup. She captioned, “I also Crashed like this. Just woke up… With the same clothes makeup and hair on from yesterday.. Now it’s a smudged look.”

See post here-

Nia Sharma had recently shared that she had been eagerly waiting to be part of the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for a long time. The present season is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The actress shared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team, “After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 went on-air on September 3.

