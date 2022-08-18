Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma's choreographer schools the actress on her posture; PIC

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will soon grace our TV screens. Celebs have been roped in to be the contestants in this show and they will be accompanied by ace choreographers. These celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances and some have even started prepping for it. One of the confirmed contestants of the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is actress Nia Sharma. She has been sharing glimpses as she is prepping for the show.

Nia Sharma recently dropped a few pictures from her dance rehearsals and even flaunted her curves in stunning athleisure. However, details about Nia's choreographer have been still kept under wraps but audiences will soon get to know about it. Today, Nia shared a screenshot of her interesting chat with her choreographer. In this picture, we see Nia's choreographer schooling her to keep her feet pointed as she rests on her bed. Sharing this picture, Nia wrote, "Text from my choreographer. Point your feet even in your sleep (laughing emojis)".

Like Nia, Paras Kalnawat too had shared a glimpse of his choreographer but did not reveal her face.

About Nia Sharma:

Nia Sharma is one of the fittest actors in the television industry and she is looking forward to her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She recently shared photos of her legs getting bruised while rehearsing. Nia was earlier seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020 and emerged as the winner.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actress and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene will be reprising their roles as judges. Accompanying them will be model-dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, who was a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors too. Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr.Faisu, and Ali Asgar are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma flaunts her curves in athleisure as she preps for the show; WATCH