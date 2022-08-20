Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat bumps into former co-actor Nidhi Shah from Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat has started rehearsing for the upcoming dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. While the actor was around Film City, he bumped into his former co-actor Nidhi Shah from Anupamaa. Paras Kalnawat shares a very special bond with Nidhi and they often posted reels and photos of them having a gala time on the set of Anupamaa. Paras played the role of Nidhi's younger brother-in-law and theirs was a beautiful bond. However, the actor had to bid adieu to Anupamaa in order to try his hands at dance.

Paras Kalnawat was surprised when he crossed paths with Nidhi Shah in Film City and was extremely happy. While the young actor was in a black t-shirt and denim, Nidhi Shah was decked up in her character, Kavya from Anupamaa. She looked gorgeous in a green sleeveless dress with a sheer dupatta, heavy pieces of jewellery, and a stylish hair-do. Their smiles expressed their feelings as Paras posted the picture on his Instagram and captioned it, "Ishq Reunited. Met my pyaari dost after sooo long. Jald milengeee... @nidz_20 #Paridhi #ParasKalnawat (sic)"

Check out the post here:

Tassnim Nerurkar was happy to see them together and dropped this comment: "Arre wah (sic)" with a red heart emoji. Tassnim is seen as Rakhi Dave - Kavya's mother in Anupamaa. Nidhi also left starstruck emojis on Paras' post.

Paras on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's first episode

Talking about Paras, he is all pumped up to show his dance skills on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Paras shared that the first episode is dedicated to his fans where he will be revealing a lot about himself. "I've decided something for my journey for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. In the first episode, I am going to open up my feelings about my journey till now and a lot of other stuff. I just want the audience to watch the first episode to know me better. A lot of questions have been rising up and I'll be answering them and speaking about my opportunities and journey now in the first episode itself. So, definitely, I am very very excited," said Paras.

Recently, he also teased his fans with a photo along with his choreographer. While the face and the name hasn't been revealed yet, fans are curious to know who is the choreographer and are playing the guessing game.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 boasts popular names from the showbiz and is all set to premiere on September 3 on Colors.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat teases fans about his choreographer; Any guesses who is it?

