Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik's sizzling dance video is a vibe

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik has time and again proved her love for dance through her Instagram reels. The actress, who advocates yoga, has amazing flexibility, and the fans are eager to watch her perform on Jhalak's stage. The show boasts an amazing line-up of A-list celebrities with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi as esteemed judges. Maniesh Paul will be seen hosting this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned after five years and is slated to go on air on September 3 on Colors.

Rubina Dilaik's name was recently announced as one of the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She had teased her fans with a dance video along with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat. Rubina has given a glimpse into her sizzling grooves in this latest video posted by her on Instagram. She captioned the video, "#vibing." Rubina wore lavender joggers, a candy print crop top, and a matching hairband. With headphones on, she glided and grooved in her sassy sneakers.

Apart from her, actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Amruta Khanvilkar have been locked for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The promos of Nia, Shilpa, Paras, Gashmeer, Nora, and Dheeraj have already been released by the makers. A separate video of Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul having fun together as they announce the on-air date has also been released. The fun banter between the two promises the dance reality show to be a full entertainment package.

About Rubina Dilaik

Talking about Rubina Dilaik, she became a household name through her television show, Chhoti Bahu. After that, she appeared in several daily soaps and went on to do the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner. Rubina then challenged herself by taking up the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and surprised everyone by performing some powerful stunts. The actress has ticked off all the major reality shows from her bucket list.

