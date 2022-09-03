Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Karan Johar sing lullaby to Ali Asgar; Watch out for twist

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. The show will not only offer excellent dance performances but also lots of entertainment. In the recent promo, Madhuri Dixit is seen having a gala time as Karan Johar sings lullaby to Ali Asgar dressed as dadi.

In the new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, contestants Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen sitting on the floor, with dadi lying in his lap. He is singing lullaby to her. Madhuri Dixit tells him that Karan Johar has two kids and he sings lullaby to them, so he can do it better. Ali Asgar, who is seen dressed as dadi, he hops on Karan Johar’s lap and Karan starts singing, “Chanda hai tu mera tara hai tu”. He makes a funny sound in between which makes everyone stunned, including host Maniesh Paul. Ali also says, “Maniesh mujhe lag raha hai mai aai thi apni marzi se par jaungi Karan ki marzi se”, which makes everyone laugh out loud.

For the unversed, Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy recently. They welcomed their baby boy on August 10 and were overjoyed as they shared this special news with their fans on social media. The two have always treated their fans and followers by sharing every special news about their personal and professional lives. The duo had shared the news of their pregnancy with a social media post in April, this year. Post this, they shared pictures from their baby shower, and their pregnancy photoshoot and had recent shared first picture of their little one.

