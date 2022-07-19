Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Niti Taylor all set to take part in reality show

Earlier, there were reports about Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat being approached for the upcoming 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While Nia and Paras are confirmed, talks have reached an advanced stage with Hina, who became quite popular for her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per the latest updates by Etimes, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Niti Taylor are also part of the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was in the news recently for quitting Kundali Bhagya after being a part of it for five years. The actor will be seen playing the male lead in Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming show, Sherdil Shergill. There were also rumours of Mohsin Khan being a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, the actor has clarified that he isn't participating in the show.

As per a source associated with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, “We are in discussion with Dheeraj and the deal is likely to be locked soon. Mohsin was among the first celebrities to be approached for the show. Niti, too, is going to be a part of this season.”

Mohsin is best remembered as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a family drama he was associated with for five years from 2016 to 2021. Niti has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ghulaam, and Ishqbaaaz. She was last seen as a guest on Khatra Khatra Khatra.

The 10th edition will be judged by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar. The show is expected to go on air in the first week of September.

