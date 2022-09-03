Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being father; Says 'When I see him, I forget everything'

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the renowned actors in the television industry and his fans were eager to see him in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On Saturday, September 3, Dheeraj Dhoopar went third on the stage to perform with his choreographer Sneha Singh. His act on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romantic song 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra touched everyone's hearts. Judge Karan Johar said that his mother loves Dheeraj and often asks him to let her know the oil that he applies.

While everyone joked about Dheeraj Dhoopar's hair, they also congratulated him for embracing fatherhood. The Sherdil Shergill actor and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar were recently blessed with a baby boy. Speaking about fatherhood, Dheeraj said that he longs to return home now. Adding further, the actor said, "Whatever I sing, he wakes up instead of sleeping. He is teaching me a lot of things. When I see him, I forget everything. And, I realise that is the only thing I want to be - a father."

Madhuri Dixit said that she is a mother and can relate very well with him. Madhuri said that she found out Dheeraj helps his wife with handling baby duties the whole night, and returns to his work. She applauded him for managing his duties very well. She said, "You wake up all night and then come here and perform, you have a lot of responsibility. I am sure you are handling those responsibilities very well."

Karan Johar agreed with Dheeraj Dhoopar when he said that fatherhood is the best feeling ever. Ali Asgar disguised as Daadi, did a comic act with Dheeraj and asked to sing a lullaby for him. Maniesh and the team had a hearty laugh at their expense.

Karan further said that he sang 'Chanda Hai Tu Mera Taara Hai Tu' for his kids Yash and Roohi.

