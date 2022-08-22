Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhoopar shares his excitement for the show; Reveals he isn't a trained dancer

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the leading names in the telly industry, who is quite popular for his on-screen role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya. His pairing with actress Shraddha Arya has been loved by the fans and is considered as one of the best on-screen couples. Dheeraj quit the show a few months back and now he will be soon seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In a recent pap interaction, the actor shared his excitement for the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar was recently spotted in Filmcity for the shoot of his upcoming daily soap Sherdill Shergill. He came out of his vanity and posed for the paps. On being asked about doing the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, he shared that it is his first reality show and he is very excited for it. He also shared that he does not have any formal training in dance and hopes to become a good dancer his journey in the reality show. He also gave best wishes to Nia Sharma and Shilpa Shinde.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has spent 14 years in the industry and after entertaining the audience with daily soaps, he has taken the plunge of delving into the reality genre. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla about his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Dheeraj said, "14 years in the industry and this is going to be my first ever reality show." The actor called this to be a new experience for him and said, "This is the first step towards new beginnings." Fans, too, are all pumped up to watch him groove.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has returned after a hiatus of five years with its tenth season, and it will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, known for her grace and dance, along with artist Nora Fatehi will slip into the judge's shoes. All three of them come with a strong experience in judging dance reality shows. The show's shoot has already begun, and the hosts and judges were spotted putting their best fashion foot forward as they got spotted on the set.

