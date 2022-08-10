Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Dheeraj Dhooper, Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik spotted on the sets; See PHOTOS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm.

Today, the confirmed contestants Dheeraj Dhooper, Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik were spotted on the sets of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Dheeraj sported an all-black look whereas Nia donned a neon top and paired it with black pants. Rubina too looked stylish in an off-shoulder crop top and paired it with blue ripped0 denim.

In a chat with the paparazzi, Dheeraj Dhoopar expressed his joy about becoming a father. Dheeraj thanked his fans and followers for the immense love they have been showering on him and his wife Vinny Arora. For the unversed, Dheeraj and Vinny were blessed with a baby boy today on 10th August 2022.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. For the unversed, the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

