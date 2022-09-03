Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Ep 1 Review: Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi’s show makes an impressive comeback

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved shows on television, and after a hiatus of five years, this dance reality show has made a comeback with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi as the judges in the tenth season. The 12 celebrities who have participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Ali Asgar and Mr. Faisu.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s grand premiere was unveiled today, and overall this one-and-a-half hour episode was an entertaining affair. It began with host Maniesh Paul introducing all the contestants, followed by the judges. This year the makers have introduced a new element called the ‘Jhalak Passport’ which more or less works like an I-card for all the contestants on the show. However, they will share more information about its powers and use gradually as the show progresses.

The episode started with Rubina Dilaik’s performance on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Meri Jaan’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her act was followed by performances from Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani and Ali Asgar. While judges were impressed by all the performances, they gave a standing ovation to Amruta Khanvilkar for her Lavani act on Nora Fatehi’s track ‘Garmi’. Her attempt to try something new right in the first episode was impressive.

Unlike many other reality shows, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s first episode was more about the performances with focus on the quality of the acts, rather than relying on other dramatic elements for content. In fact, host Maniesh made it a point to keep the mood light throughout the first episode, and had the best one liners in his kitty. As far as comedy is concerned he has contestant Ali Asgar for company this year, who made a comeback as his popular character ‘Dadi’ from Kapil Sharma’s show.

While it is yet to be seen if he will feature as his character Dadi throughout the tenth season, in the past his colleague and friend Kiku Sharda too had appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 as his onscreen character Palak. I wonder if donning a character may limit Ali’s scope as a dancer in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, but he will definitely be entertaining the audience throughout the season. His fun banter with Karan Johar was one of the highlights of the first episode.

Each contestant delivered a competitive act, and seems like they have a lot of diverse performances up their sleeves already. Overall, the first episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was crisp, entertaining, and showed potential to maintain that throughout the season.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere Highlights: Amruta Khanvilkar gets standing ovation; Ali Asgar returns as Dadi