Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Ep 2 Highlights: Niti Taylor owns it with amazing performance with choreographer Aakash

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most discussed topics on social media, as it made its comeback after a hiatus of five years, and Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi have roped in as judges for the 10th season of the show. The 12 celebrities who have participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Ali Asgar and Mr. Faisu. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 got premiered on September 03 with a full bang and September 04 marked its Day 2. Let's read some highlights from episode 02.

Here are some highlights of episode 2 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10:

1. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu talked about being trolled on social media. He said it was his hard work and determination to move on that made him grow. He recalled that he had no money to even recharge his internet package at the start of his career and was unable to upload his videos. But now has 28.1 Million followers through his hard work. Karan Johar said he could see a 'Hero Quality' in his performance.

2. Niti Taylor's performance with choreographer Aakash was the highlight of the episode. Madhuri said she considers Niti as a very good dancer and calls her to be a great addition to the JDJ family.

3. Paras Kalnawat impressed the judges with his gorgeous face and features. Nora called him extremely handsome. Karan and Madhuri called him to be a very sweet and innocent soul.

