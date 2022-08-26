Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani praises his choreographer Romsha Singh; Adds 'I really like her'

Marathi cinema's superstar and Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani is set to entertain his audience with different genres of dance in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. On Friday, at the press conference of the show, Gashmeer opened up about participating in the show, the judges, his love for dance, and his choreographer Romsha Singh. During an interaction with the media, the actor said that due to his acting career, dance took a backseat. For the uninformed, Gashmeer is a professional dancer and specialises in Bollyhop - a fusion of Bollywood style with hip hop.

Gashmeer on his choreographer Romsha Singh

"My partner (choreographer) Romsha Singh, makes me do stretches for 1.5 hours every day. I literally sweat and cry. I am dancing to genres that are out of my comfort zone. I really like my partner because she too is making me do different genres. Bollyhop is my style but we aren't doing that. We've done contemporary and freestyle in the first episode, which I've never done in my life. We have started breaking out of our comfort zones so that we can push ourselves to do much better as we go ahead in the show. I'm doing jazz in my second performance, again, I've never done that. We'll be trying the international and Indian genres that I haven't explored before because Jhalak is all about experimenting with yourself," said Gashmeer.

On participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Speaking about how this reality show is reuniting him with his dance, Gashmeer shared, "I think over the years because of my acting career, I got distanced from dance. Every character that I have essayed in the past 7-8 years in my show, films, or web show, was nowhere related to dance. They were all very hard-hitting and realistic characters. I used to dance professionally 15 years ago, and I wanted to return to the professional space, and what better than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? This show has a global audience and because it is a competition, one takes it seriously. I feel very fortunate that Colors approached me for this show, I take this as an opportunity to improvise myself as an artist and as a person."

About the judges

"This is the best jury panel one could have for a dance reality show. I am not being modest or diplomatic but I can state why. Karan Johar is somebody who understands cinema entirely - aesthetically, production, and marketing-wise. So, he will be judging from an artist's perspective. The other one, Madhuri Dixit, is one of the uniquely best actresses in India. She will examine an artist from her perspective, and the third judge, Nora Fatehi is somebody who has in-depth knowledge about dance technicalities and has got an eye for detail. She would even notice the tip of your toe not being sharp. This is going to be extremely beneficial for the artist to grow on the stage as well as an actor ahead in life," concluded Gashmeer Mahajani.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to premiere on September 3 on Colors at 8 PM.

