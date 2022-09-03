Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani’s 'hot' act to Madhuri Dixit's 'ghagra' dance; Best moments from ep 1

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has returned with a bang and its first episode has left a long-lasting impression. As promised, the makers delivered power-packed entertainment and the contestants also lived up to the audiences' expectations. From the host, judges to the contestants, everyone delivered their hundred percent and kept the fans hooked to the screens. However, there were a few moments from the first episode that caught our attention and were by far the 'best'. Read on:

Amruta Khanvilkar gets a standing ovation

Amruta Khanvilkar received a standing ovation for her Lavani act on judge Nora Fatehi's song 'Haaye Garmi'. All three judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi gave a standing ovation to the actress. The filmmaker went on to call her 'Princess of expression' and she had a sweet moment with her idol Madhuri Dixit too.

Gashmeer Mahajani's hot act

Gashmeer Mahajani left everyone spellbound with his hot and sizzling act with partner Romsha Singh. He flaunted his well-sculpted physique and received some amazing comments from all the judges. There was a sequence in the act where Gashmeer poured oil on Romsha and that turned out to be quite sensuous.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'lullaby' act with Ali Asgar

Ali Asgar is seen as his onscreen character Daadi on the show and is exhibiting his comical skills throughout with host Maniesh Paul. He sat on Dheeraj's lap and asked him to sing a lullaby. Dheeraj sang 'Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu' and Maniesh teased Ali saying, 'Your antics are such that you won't leave Dheeraj in the state of being a father again.'

Shilpa Shinde's 'Jhalak Ka Wait Kar Rahi Thi' statement

Shilpa Shinde stayed away from the limelight for the past few years and her fans waited patiently to see her on the screen. Shilpa shifted base to the outskirts of the city and built her own home. This left Madhuri stunned and she told her what kept her away for so long, and Shilpa replied, "I was waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to return."

Karan Johar called Dheeraj Dhoopar the SRK of television

Dheeraj Dhoopar did a romantic performance on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's song, 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra. Karan Johar was amazed to see the charm he exuded through his act and called him the 'Shah Rukh Khan' of television. This definitely was a major highlight of the show.

Madhuri Dixit's 'Ghagra' Dance

Shilpa Shinde gave her first performance on Madhuri Dixit's song 'Ghagra' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. After the act, she requested Madhuri to come on the stage and groove with her on this iconic song. This set the whole vibe and everyone was in awe of her.

Six contestants have already performed and the remaining six contestants - Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Gunjan Sinha and Zorawar Kalra will perform on Sunday, September 4.

