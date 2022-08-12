Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani & Nora Fatehi groove on ‘Naach Meri Rani’

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is among the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. While numerous celebs' names have been confirmed like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, and others, there are numerous other names which are yet to be revealed. In the recent promo of the show Imlie fame, Gashmeer Mahajani has been revealed as a confirmed contestant.

As per the latest promo of the show, Marathi actor Gashmeer Mahajani is seen grooving with Nora Fatehi. The actor was last seen playing the role of Aditya in popular daily soap Imlie, along with actress Sumbul Touqeer. The pairing was loved by the audience and the show was watched in large numbers, when he was part of the show. He left the show few months back and now he will be showing his dance moves in the nation’s favouite dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. In the promo, Gashmeer is seen dancing with show judge Nora Fatehi, on her popular song, “Naach Meri Rani”.

Colors had also posted another video on social media, where contestant Maniesh Paul is seen dancing with one of the judges, Karan Johar.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. For the unversed, the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

