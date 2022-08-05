Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit & Maniesh Paul begin shooting for the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm.

Today, judges Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit were spotted on the sets of the show as they begin shooting for the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Along with Maniesh Paul was also spotted on the sets of the show. Karan donned a shimmery golden suit and pants and completed the look with his black shades and golden boots. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit made a stylish appearance in a pink elegant saree and looks flawless as always. Also, Maniesh opted for a golden colour blazer and posed for the cameras.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Colors approached three popular sportsmen such as Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina for the new season of the show. Apart from them, Ali Asgar, Tony Kakkar, Sumit Vyas, and B Praak have also been approached by the makers for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa seaon 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi. The confirmed contestants of the show are Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The show is expected to go on air in the first week of November.

