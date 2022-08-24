Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi get clicked on the sets in glamourous attires

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus.

Today, the judges of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, namely, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi were spotted on the sets of the show. Madhuri Dixit looked absolutely ravishing in a stunning black lehenga, whereas Karan Johar also opted for an all-black look and sported white sneakers on it. Nora Fatehi, as usual, made heads turn with her stylish outfit and was seen dressed in a sequinned attire that had a thigh-high slit cut. Her long ponytail perfectly complements her glamourous dress, and the diva looks stunning as she posed for the paparazzi.

Click here to watch the video

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik gears up to set the dance stage on fire with her amazing moves; Watch