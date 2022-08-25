Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit looks divine in a black lehenga in her first 'jhalak' of the season

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of five years. For those unaware, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have been roped in as judges for the 10th season of the show along with Nora Fatehi. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the new season of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was announced, it has become the most discussed topic on social media. And, the excitement among fans is really high.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Madhuri Dixit who is among one of the judges this season, posted a few snaps for her first day of the show. The diva looked absolutely ravishing in a stunning black lehenga. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "What a fun day it was! Presenting to you the first jhalak for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10! #JhalakDikhlaJaa #JDJ #Season10 #Dance #DanceShow #Thursday #MidweekVibe #ThursdayThoughts". As soon as she posted photos, her fans rushed to drop comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Haye Gorgeous". Another user commented, "Just beautiful".

Check Madhuri Dixit's photos here:

Talking about the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in the show celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. Some popular confirmed names of this season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and others.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar groove with Maniesh Paul in NEW promo; Watch