Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar groove with Maniesh Paul in NEW promo; Watch

Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of five years. For those unaware, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have been roped in as judges for the 10th season of the show along with Nora Fatehi. Ever since the show has been announced, it has become the most discussed topic on social media. And, every now and then, the makers are increasing the excitement of the fans by dropping promo videos on Instagram.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the new promo of the show has been announced got released on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV. In the short promo, Madhuri Dixit looked pretty in a pink saree as she grooved to the beats. Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul looked dapper as they danced together and Nora Fatehi can be seen dressed in a blue jumpsuit as she danced too. While sharing the video, the caption read, "Poore 5 saal baad dikhegi humein inn haseen sitaaron ki jhalak. Get ready for it! Coming...Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par...@karanjohar @madhuridixitnene @norafatehi @manieshpaul". Fans also showed their excitement in the comment section. A user wrote, "So excited". Another fan commented, "Finally it is back".

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in the show celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. Some popular confirmed names include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and others.

