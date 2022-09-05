Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit slays in red saree, Nora Fatehi redefines boldness in six yards; PICS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The celebs turned contestants have bowled the audience and the judges as well with their first performances. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi.

Today, the gorgeous judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 were spotted on the sets of the show in stunning outfits. Madhuri Dixit made many hearts melt with her beautiful smile and red retro saree that she paired with a heavily embellished white blouse. She also chose a shimmery silver belt on her saree that cinched her waist and gives a modish look. On the other hand, Bollywood's reigning diva Nora Fatehi made many hearts skip a beat with her extravagant look. Nora donned an orange embellished six-yards that she paired with a stunning deep neck matching blouse. Her high ponytail and intense gaze are just spellbound.

Karan Johar also made a stylish appearance on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. He sported an all-black look with a polka dot print on its collar. The host, Maniesh Paul was also spotted looking dashing in a black and white printed blazer set.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.

