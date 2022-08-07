Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Makers drop new promo ft Nia Sharma & Dheeraj Dhoopar, announce release date

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm.

Today, Colors shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 featuring Nia Sharma. In this promo, the makers have also announced the release date of the upcoming season of the show. The caption of this promo read, "Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par."

A few minutes later, Colors shared another promo of this dance reality show featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and the caption of the video read, "Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Another promo has been released by the makers featuring Shilpa Shinde. The caption of this promo read, "hilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 promo featuring Paras Kalnawat is also out and the caption of this video read, "Aa rahe hai Paras Kalnawat apni dance ki Jhalak se karne aapko deewane! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se, Sat aur Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par".

For the unversed, the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The audience can expect many such exciting promos of the show before it goes on air.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi. The show is all set to grace your screens from 3rd September and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: It's confirmed, Amruta Khanvilkar participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10