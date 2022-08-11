Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Makers drop promo ft. Amruta Khanvilkar, Madhuri Dixit & announce release date; WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm. The makers have now treated their fans by announcing the release date of the show.

Today, Colors shared a new promo featuring the judge Madhuri Dixit and contestant Amruta Khanvilkar. In this clip, the duo can be seen grooving together. While Madhuri looks angelic in a Pink saree, Amruta also looks gorgeous as she is dressed in a Navari saree. The caption of this promo read, "Madhuri Dixit aur Amruta Khanvilkar aa gaye hain lekar kuch aise dance moves, jo majboor kar dengey aapko bhi to join them and groove! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Click here to watch the promo

For the unversed, the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The audience can expect many such exciting promos of the show before it goes on air.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi.

After a long wait, Jhalak Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will finally start airing on Colors TV on 3rd September and will air every Saturday and Sunday only at 8 pm.

