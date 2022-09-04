Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Maniesh Paul requests Madhuri Dixit to repeat a funny dialogue with a twist; WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 was the most awaited show on Television screens which premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV. In the first episode of the show, the audience witnessed several powerful performances by the celebs with their choreographer partners. The judges including Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi were impressed by the performance put forward by the contestants and applauded them. Along with spectacular dance performances, the season also promises fun-filled entertainment and many interesting revelations made by the celebs.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Maniesh Paul requesting Madhuri Dixit that he will give dialogue to her and she has to repeat it. Maniesh says "Aap Muli khake muje kiss nahi kar sakte", Madhuri repeats the dialogue with her style. The caption of this promo read, "Mazedaar kisso se bhara hai yeh episode, you can't wish to miss out the fun! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa aaj raat aur, har Sat aur Sun, 8 baje, sirf #Colors par".

Click here to watch the video

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar share why they took up the show