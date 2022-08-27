Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and other contestants do dance ‘warm up’ at launch party

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all geared up to win the hearts of the audience with its brand new season after a hiatus of five years. This season boasts popular celebrities from different walks of life. The esteemed judges' panel will be graced by maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and the dancing diva Nora Fatehi. Maniesh Paul, who has hosted a few seasons in the past of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back as a host for this season. The contestants for the season were seen having a gala time at the launch party of the show last night.

The grand launch party of the most awaited dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was held yesterday. It also gave a glimpse of the contestants for the season, which included names like Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Mr. Faisu, Amruta Khanvilkar, among other. Nia Sharma looked gorgeous in a floral design stylish crop top and baggy trousers. She was seen dancing along with other contestants. She shared in the captions, “This is us warming up for #JDJ10 literally. ( Guys too many of you to tag. Mujhse na hoga.. But thanks for participating.”

Paras Kalnawat post-

Niti Talyor and other contestants also offered glimpses of the party-

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Apart from Paras and Rubina, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha and Zorawar Kalra are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3 onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors.

