Rumours are rife that Sanam Johar is Nia Sharma's choreographer for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 19, 2022 06:32 PM IST  |  6.8K
Nia Sharma on her competitors in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma feels these two contestants are her 'tough competitors'; Find out
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the celebrity dance reality show is back after a five-year hiatus. Ever since the news broke of the return of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, viewers have been curious to know which of their favourite celebrities will be a part of this reality show. The celebrity contestants joining the show will be judged by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Nia Sharma was among the first few confirmed contestants, and the actress has been actively putting up rehearsal videos and photos on social media. 

Nia Sharma showcased her exceptional dance skills through various music videos and her short videos on Instagram. While Nia Sharma is confident and looking forward to her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actress has made a solid confession. Nia admitted to feeling intimidated by co-contestants Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani. She called them to be her 'tough competitors.'

Nia on participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Talking about the same, Nia Sharma said, "I am extremely excited to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a person who loves to dance her heart out at events, but I haven’t performed professionally on a grand stage like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I do get nervous sometimes thinking about dancing in front of a live audience, but I am a professional and I believe I can take on anything that comes my way."

On feeling intimidated by Amruta and Gashmeer

Nia further shared, "This time the competition is going to be fierce as all the contestants are simply outstanding. I feel intimidated by trained dancers because I lack formal dance training. I saw some dance videos of Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani, both are excellent dancers. I'm apprehensive about competing with them because they are professionally trained dancers. Having said that, I can't wait to start my journey and am thrilled to be on such an iconic dance show."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to premiere on September 3 at 8:00 pm only on COLORS

