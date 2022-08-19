Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma feels these two contestants are her 'tough competitors'; Find out
Rumours are rife that Sanam Johar is Nia Sharma's choreographer for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the celebrity dance reality show is back after a five-year hiatus. Ever since the news broke of the return of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, viewers have been curious to know which of their favourite celebrities will be a part of this reality show. The celebrity contestants joining the show will be judged by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Nia Sharma was among the first few confirmed contestants, and the actress has been actively putting up rehearsal videos and photos on social media.
Nia Sharma showcased her exceptional dance skills through various music videos and her short videos on Instagram. While Nia Sharma is confident and looking forward to her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actress has made a solid confession. Nia admitted to feeling intimidated by co-contestants Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani. She called them to be her 'tough competitors.'
Nia on participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
On feeling intimidated by Amruta and Gashmeer
Nia further shared, "This time the competition is going to be fierce as all the contestants are simply outstanding. I feel intimidated by trained dancers because I lack formal dance training. I saw some dance videos of Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani, both are excellent dancers. I'm apprehensive about competing with them because they are professionally trained dancers. Having said that, I can't wait to start my journey and am thrilled to be on such an iconic dance show."
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to premiere on September 3 at 8:00 pm only on COLORS
Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma's choreographer schools the actress on her posture; PIC