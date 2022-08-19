Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma feels these two contestants are her 'tough competitors'; Find out

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the celebrity dance reality show is back after a five-year hiatus. Ever since the news broke of the return of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, viewers have been curious to know which of their favourite celebrities will be a part of this reality show. The celebrity contestants joining the show will be judged by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Nia Sharma was among the first few confirmed contestants, and the actress has been actively putting up rehearsal videos and photos on social media.

Nia Sharma showcased her exceptional dance skills through various music videos and her short videos on Instagram. While Nia Sharma is confident and looking forward to her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actress has made a solid confession. Nia admitted to feeling intimidated by co-contestants Amruta Khanvilkar and Gashmeer Mahajani. She called them to be her 'tough competitors.'

Nia on participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10