Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat and others promise full dhamaka in NEW promos

Ever since the new season of popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, it has become the most discussed topic on social media. The show is all set to make a comeback after a hiatus of five years. For those unaware, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have been roped in as judges for the 10th season of the show along with Nora Fatehi. And, every now and then, the makers are increasing the excitement of the fans by dropping promo videos on Instagram.

Speaking of which, just a while back, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV dropped some promos of the confirmed contestants. In the new promos, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zorawar Kalra. The new promos surely amped up the hype of the dance reality show.

Check Nia Sharma's promo here

Check Rubina Dilaik's promo here

Watch Niti Taylor's promo here

Click to watch Paras Kalnawat's promo here

Check Gashmeer Mahajani's promo here

Watch Zorawar Kalra's promo here

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in the show celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. Some popular confirmed names of this season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and others.

Earlier, Nia Sharma opened up about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and said, "I am extremely excited to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a person who loves to dance her heart out at events, but I haven’t performed professionally on a grand stage like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I do get nervous sometimes thinking about dancing in front of a live audience, but I am a professional and I believe I can take on anything that comes my way."

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma feels these two contestants are her 'tough competitors'; Find out