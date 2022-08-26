Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma reveals she got anxious and had panic attacks before her first performance

Nia Sharma is extremely excited about her association with the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The show has returned after five years and is literally a galaxy of stars. This dance show is being judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. Maniesh Paul has taken the baton of hosting this season. The shoot of Jhalak has already begun, and the contestants have even given their first performance in front of the esteemed judges. On Friday, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 was launched amid much fanfare and at the press conference, Nia Sharma spoke her heart out about wanting to do Jhalak, her experience with the judges, and her preparation.

On her first performance

Nia Sharma said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."

Nia shares her experience of meeting the judges

She described her meeting with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and dancing artist Nora Fatehi. Nia said, "I met everybody on the first episode date and you feel that they are the judges, you don't know how they'll react but the entire vibe was so beautiful. They were all so positive and Madhuri Dixit just smiles, she's like a smiling doll and Nora is as hot as ever. The comments, the warmth that they show, I felt very welcomed. Karan sir and everybody were all hearts. I can go on and on but it was a very positive first day. Whatever anxiety that I had in me, has gone, and now I just want to perform and have fun."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha, Rubina Dilaik, Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3 onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma's choreographer schools the actress on her posture; PIC

