Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma suffers bruises while practicing for her performance; PICS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a long duration of 5 years. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Some prominent names in the show include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, among others. The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be dancing star, Nora Fatehi.

Nia Sharma, who is one of the contestants of the upcoming season of the show, is giving her best for making her performances stand out in the show. The actress shared a post on social media, where she is seen practising her dance moves. She is seen doing a headstand with her legs split. She has sported a red crop top and multicolor pants. The actress shared in the post, “Loving the ‘love’ already… Embracing the bruises already… #excitedmeinedda with……… ?” Naagin actress had suffered some bruises during practice but she is giving a tough fight and practicing. She also shared picture of the bruises.

See post here-

Rubina Dilaik commented on the post, "Superrrrrrr gal…….. kill it", Lataa Agarwal, "OMG!!!!!!"

Judges and contestants' list

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actress, and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit Nene will be reprising their roles as judges. Accompanying them will be model-dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, who was a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors too. Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nikki Tamboli are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is reported to go on air in September.

Nia Sharma's career

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017.

Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Paras Kalnawat: Want audience to watch first episode to know me better; EXCLUSIVE