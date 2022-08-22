Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, Zorawar Kalra are all set to create magic on screen; VIDEOS

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has become the most discussed topic on social media, since the show has been announced. The show is coming back after a hiatus of five years, and Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have roped in as judges for the 10th season of the show. There is a lot of buzz about the celebrities who will be part of the most popular and entertaining dance show. Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, etc. are a few confirmed contestants. Adding to the list, the channel dropped the promos of Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and Zorawar Kalra and they are all things fun.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared the promo of Ali Asgar, in which he can be seen dressed in his popular character 'Dadi' from a comedy show. While sharing the post, they wrote, "Ab sabko dikhenge Dadi ke laajawaab dance moves....Miliye inn se, in #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. @kingaliasgar". Next, talking about Niti Taylor's official promo, she looked chirpy and created magic on the screen. The caption read, "Niti Taylor ke terrific moves + expressions ka combination dekhne ke liye kya aap ho taiyaar?"

The channel also shared the promo of chef Zorawar Kalra. They wrote, "Stage par lagega dance ka tadka, jab dikhenge Zorawar Kalra thirkaate huye apne kadam".

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in the show celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. The show is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

