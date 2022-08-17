Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat teases fans about his choreographer; Any guesses who is it?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has become the most discussed topic on social media, since the show has been announced. There is a lot of buzz about the celebrities who will be part of the most popular and entertaining dance show. While the complete list has not been revealed yet by some popular confirmed names include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Maniesh Paul, etc. Paras Kalnawat recently shared a BTS picture of his dance rehearsal for the show.

In the post shared by Anupamaa fame actor Paras Kalnwat, he is seen dancing with a girl, who is supposedly his choreographer. There is also a Jhalak board on his side, which proves that he is at the studio and brushing up his dance skills. He shared in the captions, “GOOD NEWS GUESS WHO? Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 3rd September 8pm.”

Jaswir Kaur commented, “Yoohoo”, a fan wrote, “Yay boy!! Rock the stage! Own it”. Another fan wrote, “I really can't wait anymore to see yourrr outstanding performances”.

The actress had earlier opened on leaving Rupali Ganguly’s popular show Anupamaa. The young actor also said that he was merely a prop on the show and was craving to act. He shared with Pinkvilla, "I am deeply thankful to Rajan sir, the makers, and other team members because they have been very kind to me and other actors as well. I also spoke to them when I signed Jhalak and wanted to talk but Rajan sir was travelling, and when he came back I wanted to speak to him about this thing but they took the whole thing otherwise and gave me an option that you can either do Jhalak or Anupamaa. I chose Jhalak because I feel that I can grow there, because over here, I would just stand for 20-30 pages scene without any dialogue because majorly Anupamaa was seen talking continuously with all the big big dialogues. Most of the actors were just standing in the background and I didn't want to be that kind of an actor," said the 26-year-old.

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Sanam is confirmed Rubina Dilaik's choreographer for the season.

