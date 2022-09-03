Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere LIVE Updates: Show returns with a bang after 5 years

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is a celebrity dance show that has returned after a hiatus of five years. The superlative contestants' list has created immense curiousity among the audience for the show's launch. Filmmaker

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is a celebrity dance show that has returned after a hiatus of five years. The superlative contestants' list has created immense curiousity among the audience for the show's launch. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood actress and expression queen Madhuri Dixit, and dance artist Nora Fatehi have graced the esteemed judges' panel. Maniesh Paul, who has hosted a few seasons previously, has returned as the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Gunjan Sinha and Zorawar Kalra are the contestants of this season. As the show kickstarts today, stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know every detail from the grand premiere.