Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 PROMO: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Amruta Khanvilkar set the tone with dance moves

Jhalak Dikhha Jaa 10 has got the fans of the show very excited to watch their favourite stars grooving on the dance show. The show is finally back after a long hiatus of five years and it has been creating quite a buzz on social in the context of the participants of the show. The present season of dance reality will be judged by Karan Johar and the gorgeous divas Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Coming to the contestants for the season, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amruta Khanvilkar are raising the temperature with their dance moves.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who became a household name with the show Kundali Bhagya, is one of the contestants in the reality show. The actor also became the father of a baby boy a few days back. His happiness is in seventh heaven and he also shared that this is his first reality show in 14 years of his career. In the promo, he is looking dapper in a dual shade suit as he grooves on Bijlee Bijlee.

Raazi actress Amruta Khanvilkar is also one of the confirmed contestants in the show. She is popular for winning Nach Baliye 7 and participating in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The Marathi actress has brought an interesting twist to the popular Instagram trend ‘Wiggle wiggle’ in the recent promo of the show.

Another contestant in the show is the immensely talented and adorable child dancer, Gunjan Saxena. She has swooned her fans with her spectacular moves in the show Dance Deewane 3 and now she will be winning hearts with her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde is also one of the contestants of the show. In the recent promo, she is seen grooving on 'Pyaar Tera Pyaar' song.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene and joining them will be International artist Nora Fatehi. The confirmed contestants of the show are Amruta Khanvilkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani. The show is expected to go on air on September 3.

