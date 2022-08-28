Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 PROMO: Karan Johar calls Dheeraj Dhoopar 'SRK'; Mr. Faisu sets the stage on fire

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus. The new promos are a treat to the fans' eyes as they have been eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of their favorite celebs' performances.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mr. Faisu's first performance promo:

Colors TV has been dropping glimpses of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 contestants' first performances on their Instagram handle. Popular star Dheeraj Dhoopar's first performance was applauded by the judges. In fact, Karan Johar also complimented Dheeraj's good looks and compared him to Shah Rukh Khan. The Kundali Bhagya star was seen putting up his best performance with his choreographer on Brahmastra's song Kesariya. The caption of this promo read, "Dheeraj ke dance ki pehli jhalak se kya aap bhi huye impress? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par".

Click here to watch Dheeraj's promo

On the other hand, social media sensation Mr. Faisu was seen setting the dance floor on fire with his jaw-dropping moves with choreographer Vaishnavi Patil. On the stage of this dance reality show, Faisal also expressed that he wanted to do more other than create videos. His powerful performance on Simmba's Mera Wala Dance song received a standing ovation from the judges. The caption of this promo read, "Apne dance ke talent se sabhi ke dilon mein jagah banaane aa gaye hai Faisal. Are you ready to root for him? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par".

Click here to watch Mr. Faisu promo

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

