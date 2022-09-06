Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Shilpa Shinde, Mr. Faisu stun judges with their performances in 'Retro Special'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The celebs turned contestants have bowled the audience and the judges as well with their first performances. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the contestants and the judges will be seen celebrating Retro Special.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. The promo starts with Maniesh Paul introducing the 'Retro Special' episode. Soon we see Shilpa Shinde and Mr. Faisu setting the stage on fire with their powerful performances with their choreographers. The caption of this promo read, "Iss hafte dikhne waali hai sabko retro days ki jhalak. Are you ready or are you readyyyy Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

Recently, the judges and the contestants were spotted near Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets in glamourous retro outfits.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.

