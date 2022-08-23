Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik gears up to set the dance stage on fire with her amazing moves; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 new promo

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 makers have now dropped another promo featuring television's most loved actress Rubina Dilaik. Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of the show featuring Rubina Dilaik on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Rubina looking beautiful as she grooves on the 80s and 90s hit songs. The caption of this promo read, "Lekar aa rahi hai @rubinadilaik , Bollywood retro aur 90's ke kuch anokhe dance moves! Aap bhi apne kadam thirkaane ke liye ho jaiye taiyyar! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par."

Rubina has been winning hearts by doing back-to-back reality shows and her fans are loving to watch her acing at everything. Earlier, in a chat with Pinkvilla, Rubina shared her joy about participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. The actress said, "Being an actor, I've performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself. I am eagerly looking forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope, I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations". At present, Rubina is a part of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

