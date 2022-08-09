Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik to Nia Sharma; Confirmed contestants of the show so far

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity dance reality show that has won the hearts of the audience ever since its inception. However, due to reasons unknown, the show took a pause in between and after a hiatus of five long years, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its tenth season. This season boasts A-list actors from the television industry with a panel of esteemed judges - Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi with the powerhouse Maniesh Paul as the host.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's shooting has already commenced and the judges, host were seen showcasing their stylish attires as they posed for the shutterbugs on the set. The format of the show is such that each celebrity will have an assigned choreographer as they perform on the stage. Ever since the news of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's cropped up, several names from the television fraternity have been doing the rounds. From cricketers, chefs to actors - celebrities from different walks of life have been approached. However, there are a few names that have been confirmed. Let's take a look at those names:

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat left behind his show Anupamaa, to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, as he felt this is a better platform for him to showcase his dance skills. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Paras said, "I would just like to say that I am very excited about this journey. I've decided something for my journey for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. In the first episode, I am going to open up my feelings about my journey till now and a lot of other stuff. I just want the audience to watch the first episode to know me better. A lot of questions have been rising up and I'll be answering them and speaking about my opportunities and journey now in the first episode itself."

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who will be seen in Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna on the same channel, is excited about his participation in this reality show. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, he said, "14 years in the industry and this is going to be my first ever reality show. It's my first step towards new beginnings."

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the fittest actors in the television industry and she is looking forward to her journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She recently also shared photos of her legs getting bruised while rehearsing. Nia was earlier seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020 and emerged as the winner.

Shilpa Shinde

Best remembered as Angoori bhabhi from the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa Shinde, who is a non-dancer, will also experiment with this genre for her fans. In a statement, she said, "Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with Colors. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I am a non-dancer and performing in front of an audience is something that I am looking forward to. This is a big platform and I hope that I live up to the expectations of my fans and entertain them till the end of the show."

Amruta Khanvilkar

Pinkvilla broke the news about Amruta Khanvilkar's participation in this season. The actress is a fabulous dancer and has won the reality show, Nach Baliye in the past.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor has impressed everyone with her cute acting skills in shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. This time around, the fans of this young girl will get to see her in dancing boots.

Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer Mahajani is a popular name in the Marathi film industry but his popularity increased after playing the lead role of Aditya in Imlie. However, the actor quit the show midway and is now excited about his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is the reality queen, if we may say so. From sweeping away the trophy of Bigg Boss 14 to her fiery performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and now Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she is making the most of the opportunities coming her way. Time and again, she has flaunted her dance moves, and it would be interesting to see Rubina on this show.

