Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik says she waited for 8 years to be on the show; Nora Fatehi applauds her

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has become the most awaited show of the season since the show has been announced. The dance reality show will be making a comeback after a long hiatus of five years and this year there is a very exciting ensemble of contestants. One among them is actress Rubina Dilaik. The actress is presently focused on reality shows and this will her third reality show in a row. The actress looked gorgeous on the first episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she shared some interesting secrets.

As per the latest promo of the celeb dance reality show, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik will be seen as one the contestants of the season. She gave a stunner performance on Alia Bhatt’s song ‘Meri Jaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was a fashion diva in the shimmery sea green corset style dress. On the stage she shared, “Jhalak Dikhhla has come back after five years, but I have waited 8 years to be present on this stage.” Her performance was applauded by Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, who went on to say, “Jab mai aapko dekhti hu I only think of one work ‘achiever’.”

See promo here-

Rubina had shared earlier, "COLORS is no less than home to me now, after doing Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi I was prepared to tick the last box on my list, dancing! And there cannot be a better platform than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Being an actor, I've performed on screen before but dancing in front of the impeccable panel of judges and especially the queen of dance, Madhuri Dixit ma’am will be a new challenge for me, and I love challenging myself. I am eagerly looking forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope, I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations".

The actress rose to fame with her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She has been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and now she will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

