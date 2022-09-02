Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sanam Johar partners with Rubina Dilaik; A look at choreographers of other contestants

Celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back after five years and this has raised the excitement among the audience. The reality show has a superlative list of contestants, which are going to give cut-throat competition to each other. As per Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's format, every contestant performs with their choreographer partner. While the list of contestants is already out, here's a look at their respective choreographers.

Rubina Dilaik - Sanam Johar

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most sought-after actresses in the television industry and the news of her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 made her fans very happy. The excitement of seeing her on the screen doubled up after Sanam Johar was announced as her choreographer partner. They have already started posting reels on social media and fans have given them the hashtag 'Rubinam'.

Dheeraj Dhoopar - Sneha

The promos of the show are already out and Dheeraj Dhoopar received praises from judge Karan Johar for his performance. He even called him to be Shah Rukh Khan of television. Dheeraj has partnered with Sneha and is all set to raise the bar.

Nia Sharma - Tarun Raj

Nia Sharma and Tarun Raj's crackling chemistry has already become the talk of the town. Their impromptu street dance reel on Ganeshotsav has got everyone eager to watch them on stage. Nia even posts videos from her practise sessions.

Niti Taylor - Akash Thapa

Niti Taylor has collaborated with choreographer Akash Thapa, who has already shown his skills in previous dancing shows. Their cute camaraderie is to watch out for.

Shilpa Shinde - Nishchal Sharma

Shilpa Shinde has returned to the television screen after a long gap. When Madhuri Dixit asked her the reason for taking a break from TV, Shilpa said that she was waiting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Amruta Khanvilkar - Pratik Utekar

Amruta Khanvilkar is a professional in lavani dance form and her performance from Chandramukhi had gone viral too. She has teamed up with Pratik Utekar, who lifted the trophy for Dance Deewane Juniors.

Gashmeer Mahajani - Romsha Singh

Gashmeer Mahajani is a professional dancer and specialises in Bollyhop. However, due to his acting career, dance took a step back, and after 15 years, Gashmeer is set to spread his magic on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with partner Romsha Singh. For the unversed, Gashmeer judges the kids' dance show, Dance Maharashtra Dance.

Paras Kalnawat - Shweta Sharda

The audience has already got a glimpse of Paras Kalnawat's dance skills in his former show, Anupamaa. He is excited for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he said that there's a surprise for his fans in the first episode. Paras will be seen burning the floor with Shweta Sharda.

Faisal Shaikh - Vaishnavi Patil

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is an internet sensation and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Interestingly, he has been paired up with Vaishnavi Patil, who started her career as a participant in DID Li'l Masters.

Ali Asgar - Lipsa Acharya

Ali Asgar is known for her comic skills and he will be seen executing it through his dance with his choreographer partner Lipsa Acharya. Their fun reel on Instagram has already got people excited.

Gunjan Sinha - Tejas

Gunjan Sinha was one of the finalists of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. She is set to compete once again with her partner Tejas.

Zorawar Kalra - Suchitra Sawant

Zorawar Kalra is a celebrity chef and will dance to the tunes of his choreographer, Suchitra Sawant.

