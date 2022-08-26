Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde 'feels nervous' to perform Madhuri Dixit’s song Ghagra in front of her

Shilpa Shinde, who became a household name with her role of Angoori Bhabhi in TV show, is all set display her dance moves in the upcoming reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star, Shilpa Shetty will be returning to the TV screens after a long hiatus of many years. She is very excited for the show and had shared in the press conference that her first performance is on Madhuri Dixit’s song, Ghagra.

In the press conference, Shilpa Shinde talked about her long break from the telly industry after Bigg Boss. She shared that she did not want to do any show just for the sake of earning money. She shared that only if she is enjoying doing a certain role in the show, only then the audience will enjoy the show as well. She also shared in the post that she is very nervous to perform in front of the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

She added that Karan Johar seems cool and composed but she feels that he will be very serious about the marks for her moves. Shilpa added that she will be performing on Madhuri Dixit’s superhit song ‘Ghagra’ and she is very scared about getting the right expressions in front of the expressions queen herself.

Talking about the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in the show celeb-choreographer duos will set the stage on fire with their exceptional performances. Some popular confirmed names of this season include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and others.

