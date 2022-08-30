Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde preps for her next performance with choreographer Nishchal Sharma; WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has been the most awaited popular dance reality show on the Television screens. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years and fans can't wait to watch their favoruite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. Since the show is announced the celebs have started prepping for their performances. One among them is Shilpa Shinde. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to stun her fans with her jaw-dropping moves.

Today, Shilpa Shinde shared a glimpse of her rehearsals as she practices with her choreographer Nishchal Sharma. Here, in this clip, we can see there are many twists and flips which audiences can expect in Shilpa's next performance. Sharing this clip, Shilpa captioned, "It's the time of rehearsal with @nishchal08 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 starts from 3rd Sep, 8-pm sat-sun only on @colorstv".

Earlier, sharing her excitement about joining the dance reality show, Shilpa Shinde said, "Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with Colors. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

