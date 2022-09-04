Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde teases her team, says 'Ye school teachers se jyada scold karte hai'; PICS

Shilpa Shinde is among the popular actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a loyal fan base who root for her ardently. Shilpa became a household name with her performance in the popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai where she played the character Angoori. Later, she participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season. Now, the actress is all set to entertain the audiences with her jaw-dropping dance moves as she is presently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, Shilpa Shinde has participated with her choreographer partner Nischal Sharma. She has been constantly sharing BTS videos from her rehearsals with her choreographer. Today, the actress dropped a group picture with her 'dance teachers' on her Instagram handle. Sharing these pictures, Shilpa captioned, "Ye mein hun aur ye mere dance teachers hainYe sab mujhe school teachers se jyada scold karte hainAbhi toh mujhe apne school teachers boht acche lagne lage hain".

Earlier, sharing her excitement about joining the dance reality show, Shilpa Shinde said, "Bigg Boss was a milestone in my career, and I hope that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will also be a great experience for me. I am really excited to again associate with Colors. My fans eagerly anticipated my return to television after my stint on Bigg Boss, and they are the reason why I am doing this show. I know that they will be excited to see me back on television and what better show to entertain them than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.

