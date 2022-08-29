Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde's reason for joining the show is- 'Madhuri Dixit', she confesses; WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and will be making a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa new promo:

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. This promo gives a glimpse of Shilpa Shinde's first performance along with her choreographer. At the start of the promo, the two are seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's hit song 'Ghagra'. Later, Shilpa confesses that the reason she participated in Bigg Boss was Salman Khan and the reason she is doing Jhalak is Madhuri Dixit. It is also seen Madhuri accompanying Shilpa and shaking a leg on Ghagra.

The caption of this promo read, "Jhalak ke manch par apne jalwe dikhaane ke liye bekaraar, Shilpa Shinde ko dekhne ka aapko nahi karna padega ab intezaar. Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa 3rd September se Sat-Sun, Raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

